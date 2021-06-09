NEW DELHI: Cars 24, the used car-selling platform, on Wednesday announced major changes in its services to make purchases more convenient for customers. Cars 24, which also owns brick and mortar showrooms, will make it possible for customers to buy vehicles online.

“A first–of-its-kind in the Indian pre-owned automobiles industry, CARS24 will offer home delivery; a 6-month warranty and a no questions asked 7-day return policy, much like buying any other product online. With this launch, the brand aims to lead with ‘clicks over bricks’ culture in India while encouraging consumers to embrace the simplicity and convenience of buying their next car entirely online," the company said in a statement.

It has India’s largest assortment of over 10,000 cars, offering customers wide range to choose from.

According to Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive, Cars 24, the widely accepted process of buying a car is outdated, tedious and tiresome, and definitely not fit for today’s consumers. The future of car buying is entirely online as it allows the buyers to buy what they like.

“To close the trust gap, we now equip our consumers with a no questions asked 7-day return on the car. Our customers love the proposition and hence, our online sales are growing rapidly. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering the best car buying experience for consumers by providing better selection, quality, transparency, convenience and peace of mind, making it no different to buying any other product online today," added Chopra.

“Buyers can now inspect high quality, 360- degree images from the comfort of their home while simultaneously enjoying an immersive experience, just like a test drive. As part of this investment, 20 car studios across 10+ locations in the country are operational cataloging 400 cars a day," the statement added.

