Cars, hotels, realty among robust sectors

Sectors where input costs played a key role in compressing Ebitda margins the most were steel, cement and textiles. In steel, input costs as a percentage of net sales rose to 56.8% from 41.6% in Q1, causing Ebitda margin to contract to 17.7% from 28% a year earlier. In the textile sector, input costs rose to 57.2% in Q1 from 54.9% a year ago, dragging down the Ebitda margin to 11.2% from 18.8% a year ago . “As the economy opens up post the covid shock, we are seeing revenge tourism," said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and chief executive officer at investment firm Valentis Advisors. “This is helping sales and occupancies in sectors like hotels. With high fixed costs, we see operating leverage continue to play out here as occupancies rise."