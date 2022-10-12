Cars like smartphones? Here's all about Hyundai's software-designed vehicles

Cars like smartphones? Here's all about Hyundai's software-designed vehicles2 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- The vision to make cars like smartphones that can be updated will entail an investment of 18 trillion won by 2030
South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday said that by 2023, it will design all its new vehicles in a manner that they're all able to receive over-the-air software updates, just like a smartphone.
The vision to "make cars like smartphones that can be updated" will entail an investment of 18 trillion won by 2030. The investment will be used towards Hyundai's Global Software Center and R&D headquarters "to further strengthen software capabilities for SDV development".
The cornerstone of this vision is software-defined vehicles, or SDVs. The way to visualize this concept is to think of a vehicle as more than the sum of its parts and its obvious, intended purpose as a means to take you from point A to point B.
Like phones evolved to perform a multitude of functions beyond calls and texts, cars of the future will too. Hyundai Motor Group believes by 2025, all of its vehicles will be software-defined and come with two platform types - EM Passenger and EV dedicated program.
The Group unveiled its strategy in a global software-focused conference on Wednesday, with an objective to "surpass physical limits through new technological developments and mobility experiences", "make cars like smart phones that can be updated, and the updated features will not depend on the date of purchase", the Group said in a press release.
The plan will not only keep customers' vehicles feeling fresh - but also bring in additional revenue streams for the auto giant.
"Constantly upgradeable software will provide diverse, stable revenue streams while offering fresh functionality and features to keep customers’ vehicles up to date", it said, adding, "Platform standardization will cut costs and development time to enhance profitability.
"From 2023, all newly launched vehicles of Hyundai Motor Group will be equipped to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates enabling customers to keep their vehicles up to date. This transformation will apply not just to electric models, but also internal combustion engine vehicles. All of the Group’s vehicle segments sold worldwide will evolve to be software defined by 2025", HMG said.