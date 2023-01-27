CARS24 plans to hire over 500 employees across divisions this quarter1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The company announced that it would be hiring for both tech-related and non-tech related employees and that it had openings across various divisions
CARS24, an online marketplace for pre-owned autos, in order to propel its next phase of expansion, announced on Friday that it would be hiring over 500 individuals in the upcoming three months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×