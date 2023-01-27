CARS24, an online marketplace for pre-owned autos, in order to propel its next phase of expansion, announced on Friday that it would be hiring over 500 individuals in the upcoming three months.

The company announced that it would be hiring for both tech-related and non-tech related employees and that it had openings in the divisions including technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing, and sales.

According to a statement from CARS24, the new recruits will be crucial in advancing the business's next stage of growth as it shrinks back operations and grows even more.

According to the statement, there will be significant hiring for positions like business strategists, data scientists, software, frontend/backend engineers, product managers, human resource managers, etc.

CARS24 CEO and founder Vikram Chopra stated that, "As we scale our operations and expand further, we are looking for bright, talented minds for various roles, who share similar values as us to join our team and play a pivotal part in driving the next phase of growth."

The business added 24 more cities to its operational footprint last year. The company's domestic division generated ₹6,008 crore in sales last year, compared to ₹2,776 crore in 2021.

CARS24 is an online platform that allows users to buy and sell used cars. The company has a network of over 1,500 dealers and more than 1 million registered users. Cars24.com offers a wide range of services to its customers, including vehicle inspections, financing, insurance, car exchange, etc.

(With inputs from PTI)