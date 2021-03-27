New Delhi: Cars24, a leading platform for sale and purchase of pre-owned vehicles, has decided to cover the cost of covid-19 vaccination for its employees and two immediate family members.

The move follows the government’s decision to allow private hospitals to vaccinate eligible citizens.

To efficiently run offices, showrooms and production lines, it is imperative for companies to reduce cases of covid-19 in their premises. Hence, most firms are offering to bear the cost of vaccinating as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations.

The vaccination cost will be over and above the existing medical insurance policy and will cover more than 3,000 employees. The policy will also be applicable for those who are at least three months into their jobs, the company said in a statement.

The company said during the pandemic, it had started Trust@CARS24 to help employees who needed financial help for medical purposes. The company had also reimbursed the cost of covid-19 tests for all employees and their families as the initial step to fight the adversities of the pandemic.

In November 2020, the company had offered to buy up to 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) worth ₹35 crore .

“Our first responsibility as a business is the safety of our employees and their families. We remain committed to this goal and back the inoculation campaign to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible," said Sonam Lama, people and culture head, Cars24.





