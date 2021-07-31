CarTrade IPO to open on 9 August, close on 11 August

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of 18.53 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. It comprises 2.26 million shares by CMDB II, up to 8.41 million shares by Highdell Investment, up to 5.08 million shares by Macrithie Investments Pte, up to 1.77 million shares by Springfield Venture International and 1.83 lakh shares by Bina Vinod Sanghi.