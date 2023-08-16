CarTrade open to more acquisitions in auto, autotech2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Before the OLX acquisition, CarTrade had cash reserves of ₹1,100 crore and no debt. The acquisition of OLX’s classifieds and auto business was done for ₹535.54 crore
New Delhi: After completing the acquisition of OLX India’s classifieds and auto business, auto portal CarTrade Tech Ltd is looking at acquisitions in the automotive and autotech space to consolidate its share, according to Vinay Sanghi, the founder-chairman of CarTrade.