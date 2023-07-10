CarTrade Tech to acquire Sobek from OLX India BV for ₹537.43 crore1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 10:12 PM IST
CarTrade Tech announced on July 10 that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sobek Auto India Private Limited and its holding company OLX India BV for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Sobek from OLX India BV. It will acquire Sobek at a cost of ₹537.43 crore to be paid on the completion date of the acquisition, according to a regulatory filing by CarTrade Tech to the stock exchanges.
