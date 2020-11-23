Case against WhatsApp, Facebook moves to NCLAT

“In relation to the case before NCLAT, we should not engage in conjecture because the maintainability of the appeal has still not been adjudged upon […] it is pertinent to note that WhatsApp has received the necessary approvals from RBI and NPCI and the regulators would have conducted proper checks and tackled the issues of data localisation and data security prior to granting approvals (in relation of which 2-3 matters that are pending against Whatsapp in the Supreme Court)," said Abhay Vohra, Partner at Burgeon Law, which advises startups and venture funds.