Cash cushions dwindle at US pension funds
Fund managers’ embrace of less-liquid assets could backfire if market turbulence persists
Fund managers’ embrace of less-liquid assets could backfire if market turbulence persists
Cash holdings are the lowest since the financial crisis at US government pension funds and just above last year’s 13-year low for U.S. corporate pensions, heading into a year that many on Wall Street expect to test investors.
Cash holdings are the lowest since the financial crisis at US government pension funds and just above last year’s 13-year low for U.S. corporate pensions, heading into a year that many on Wall Street expect to test investors.
Cash holdings hit 1.9% of assets at state and local government pension funds and 1.7% of assets at corporate pension funds as of June 30, according to an annual snapshot from Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service.
Those figures compare with the 15-year average of 2.45% at public pensions and 2.07% at corporate pensions. The recent figures are lower than in 2008, when some retirement funds had to sell whatever they could to pay benefits during the financial crisis.
Pension managers have always faced a dilemma: keep too much of a fund’s assets in cash and you drag down returns. Keep too little in cash and you risk having to liquidate assets at unfavorable prices.
At the $46 billion Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, investment chief Angela Miller-May is seeking to build up cash by directing some external managers of real-estate and fixed-income investments to send dividends and interest payments to the pension plan rather than reinvesting them.
“It’s a little lever we can pull and that helps us stabilize our incoming cash flows," Ms. Miller-May said.
The focus on cash management reflects investment managers’ shifting thinking as the market enters what many expect will be another rocky year, with continuing interest-rate increases, as well as depressed stock and bond prices.
During a decade of low rates, pension managers searching for high returns pushed into illiquid private markets. They also invested money through the use of derivatives, contracts whose value is linked to or derived from another asset, in an effort to gain exposure to high-quality bonds without tying up much money in the low-yielding asset class. Appreciating stock and bond portfolios provided an easy source of cash.
Now these managers are having to play defense. While stocks have perked up somewhat from October lows, officials’ statements point to additional Federal Reserve rate increases in 2023, and some finance leaders anticipate a recession. That means pension funds, along with other investors, could be in for another year where asset prices are falling.
Both public and corporate pension plans are also fielding cash calls from managers of outside private-equity funds that control hundreds of billions of dollars in pension assets. Plans commit money to these managers for a multiyear period and the managers choose when to spend it.
Capital calls on private-equity investments helped push liquid holdings to a three-year low in November at the $307 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System, or Calstrs. The pension’s most liquid noncash assets, such as publicly traded stocks and bonds, were equivalent to 8½ years worth of benefits in November, down from 10½ years in July.
“So is this a trend, do we worry?" asked board trustee Karen Yamamoto, a retired elementary-school teacher from West Sacramento, Calif., at a November meeting. “Is it a comfortable cushion?"
Calstrs investment chief Chris Ailman said the fund’s liquidity is “more than ample" and attributed the drop to private-equity capital calls and the lack of contributions from working teachers during the summer. Calstrs, which also keeps enough cash on hand to cover four months of benefits, raised its cap on illiquid assets to 50% from 40% in July.
Pension cash might already be rising from June 30 levels. That snapshot came at the end of a brutal two quarters for stocks, when extra cash might have gone to paying benefits or topping up equity portfolios, pension officials and advisers said. Also, holding cash becomes slightly more attractive as rates rise.
That said, pension-cash management is getting harder. More plans receive less in contributions than they pay out in benefits because of changing demographics and benefit cuts. State and local pension funds liquidate an average 1% of their assets annually, according to the Center for Retirement Research. At U.S. corporations, which have shifted new workers to 401(k)-style retirement options, that share is 7% to 10%, said Willis Towers Watson PLC’s portfolio manager John Delaney.
At the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, investment officials last month mapped out for board members how they could access cash in a hypothetical stress scenario: a 30-day period when Calpers paid $11.3 billion in private-market capital calls, $14.6 billion in derivatives margin calls, $2.2 billion in pension checks and $1.3 billion in administrative and other costs.
The officials said they could cover more than twice that amount from sources such as worker contributions, asset sales, stock dividends, bond interest and principal payments. Calpers can also pledge bonds to derivative counterparties in lieu of cash, they said.
Calpers reduced its cash allocation target to 1% from 2% in 2017 and eliminated it in July, as part of a revamp that added leverage and private equity.
Deputy Chief Investment Officer Dan Bienvenue said Calpers’s access to cash has improved since 2008. Then, he said, “we not only had to sell at the time we didn’t want to sell, we also had to sell things that we didn’t want to sell."
“We are in a much, much, much better place than we were," Mr. Bienvenue said.