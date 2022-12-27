Cash cushions dwindle at US pension funds

That said, pension-cash management is getting harder. More plans receive less in contributions than they pay out in benefits because of changing demographics and benefit cuts. State and local pension funds liquidate an average 1% of their assets annually, according to the Center for Retirement Research. At U.S. corporations, which have shifted new workers to 401(k)-style retirement options, that share is 7% to 10%, said Willis Towers Watson PLC’s portfolio manager John Delaney.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}