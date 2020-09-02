Cash squeeze set to hit $70 bn Saudi Aramco JV in Maharashtra

“Upstream oil-related capex is likely in the ballpark of $13 billion and the rest is spent on gas and downstream. With these cuts, it is natural that its international investment plans are being scrutinized, which includes refining projects," said Credit Suisse in a 25 August research note on Aramco. For major crude exporters like Aramco looking to secure markets for their output, there are several options including buying stakes in refineries or building refineries (domestically or internationally in partnership). China and India are two important markets for Aramco, where it so far has limited exposure in refining, said Credit Suisse.