CASHe launches instant credit line on WhatsApp1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:04 PM IST
- The firm offers an instant credit limit without the need for any documents, app downloads or filling up tedious application forms.
Financial wellness platform CASHe has launched an industry-first credit line service using its AI-powered chat capability on WhatsApp to provide customers with a fast, seamless and convenient way to access instant credit line by merely typing their name.