CASHe launches instant credit line on WhatsApp

V. Raman Kumar, founder chairman, CASHe, said, “Today’s smart consumers demand instant gratification and contactless support. Our AI-enabled chat product introduced on WhatsApp is a step in this direction. We believe an industry-first and innovative service like this will not only empower our customers and ensure that they get a best-in-class experience in their demand for credit but will also significantly expand our credit footprint using the humongous user base of WhatsApp, thereby bringing us closer to our vision of achieving financial inclusion to the underserved in India."