Fintech lender CASHe on Tuesday said it has disbursed loans worth ₹1,550 crore in financial year 2021-22, witnessing a growth of 168% from financial year 2020-21. Some of the top reasons for availing loans included medical expenses, home renovation, wedding and funding education.

In terms of loan volume, the company said it has witnessed 237% y-o-y growth in loans disbursed which stood at 4.3 lakh in FY21-22 vis-à-vis 1.27 lakh in FY20-21.

Mumbai-headquartered CASHe has disbursed 1.2 million loans worth ₹4,000 crore since its inception in 2016.

“Crossing the 4k crores mark is a significant milestone on our roadmap for CASHe Vision 3.0 and testifies our commitment towards extending easy and affordable credit to young India. We have consistently clocked over 10% M-o-M growth in loan disbursals and are expecting to close FY22-23 with disbursals worth over Rs. 3,600 crores," Joginder Rana, vice chairman and MD, CASHe.

Top cities witnessing maximum demand on the platform are Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Ghaziabad.

Users can borrow up to ₹1 lakh on CASHe’s instant credit line facility, which disbursed approximately 1.96 lakh loans worth ₹416 crore in FY 21-22. “While the average ticket size of the credit products across CASHe’s platform is approximately Rs. 40,000, the same is around Rs. 22,000 for its Credit Line facility," CASHe said in its statement.

The company’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) facility, for which the company has partnered with brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Uber, Apollo, Urban Company and Big Basket, among others. witnessed a 30% Y-o-Y growth.