Cash-for-visa program looks to be in jeopardy

Messrs. Grassley and Leahy have long pushed to change the program, which they say is prone to fraud and which they believe has allowed easy-to-get foreign capital to flow to flashy projects in urban areas rather than investments in more rural parts of the country. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a number of investigations into EB-5 projects for violating U.S. laws. Some people affiliated with EB-5 projects have pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges for allegedly cheating immigrant investors out of their money.