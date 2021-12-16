Cashfree Payments enables QR code payments for Mumbai Metro passengers

Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “The QR code feature launched in association with Mumbai Metro One will help create a safe and efficient payments experience for daily commuters while avoiding long queues and a more pleasurable transit. Passengers can now scan our QR code before any automated fare collection (AFC) gate to pay for their journey. We look forward to extending our efficient payments collection services to the Mumbai Metro passengers as we continue to build our digital infrastructure and create innovative online payment solutions."