Payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments on Wednesday said it plans to double its employee strength in 2022.

The organization said it aims to cross a headcount of 600 by March 2022 and of 950 by December 2022, while staying on schedule with appraisals, bonuses and promotions for the current team.

In 2021, Cashfree Payments strengthened its workforce to over 475 employees, having digitally on-boarded over 300 new employees. According to the company, the hiring in 2021 also included crucial leadership roles across engineering, product management, strategy and growth teams. In December 2021, Cashfree Payments rolled out over 100 offers to freshers from prominent engineering colleges including the IITs and NITs, and will continue to expand its workforce as digital payments become more entrenched in India, it said.

Akash Sinha, chief executive and co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “Cashfree Payments is in an exciting phase of growth and we are happy to grow our teams at such an accelerated pace. The rise in e-commerce penetration and widespread digital payments adoption has given us the opportunity to scale significantly."

According to Sapna Sukumar, vice-president of human resources at Cashfree Payments, the hiring as well as the company orientation of over 300 new hires were completed digitally and across diverse verticals.

“We plan to further double our workforce by the end of 2022, filling up critical positions to prepare for the next wave of transformation and growth in the organization," said Sukumar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.