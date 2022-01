In 2021, Cashfree Payments strengthened its workforce to over 475 employees, having digitally on-boarded over 300 new employees. According to the company, the hiring in 2021 also included crucial leadership roles across engineering, product management, strategy and growth teams. In December 2021, Cashfree Payments rolled out over 100 offers to freshers from prominent engineering colleges including the IITs and NITs, and will continue to expand its workforce as digital payments become more entrenched in India, it said.