Cashfree Payments launches softPOS for businesses

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, “softPOS is our effort to revolutionize the way businesses manage their payments. We believe that this product launch will help merchants to scale and analyze their POS operations, in turn generating greater value for their customers. Merchants today need effective yet economical POS tools to create a better sales environment for end-users. At Cashfree Payments, we are focused on solving problems with our innovative approach and high tech infrastructure. We are developing new age products by constantly studying and recognising industry bottlenecks, and firmly believe that together we are going to make digital payments collections simple, flexible and reliable."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}