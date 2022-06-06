Cashfree Payments partners EasyTransfer to offer international payments services

The EasyTransfer payments platform for Indian students will be launched by early June. It will be fully customized for Indian international students and their families. EasyTransfer has built a team of payment professionals who speak in multiple languages – such as English, Hindi, and Urdu – and are well versed in India’s highly regulated payments environment, including the extensive documents required for sending funds abroad. EasyTransfer is trusted by more than 280,000 students and families and has an annual transaction volume set to reach US$3.5 billion in 2022. The company offers a streamlined, user-friendly online interface to students and their families in their native language, enabling users to complete all their education payments, compliance paperwork, and progress tracking with ease, said the firm.