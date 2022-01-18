Cashfree Payments partners Furlenco for security deposit refund solution

MUMBAI: Cashfree Payments on Tuesday said it is assisting subscription-based furniture rental company Furlenco in creating a fastest security deposit refund experience for its customers.

The furniture rental company collects security deposits at the start of the subscription plan. Once the subscription ends, Furlenco teams pick up the furniture from the customer site and the security deposit is credited back to the customer's preferred account using a Cashgram link.

As soon as the Furlenco system identifies that the return is completed, the system auto-generates a Cashgram link using Cashfree Payments’ Cashgram API with the registered phone number or email id of the customer and refund amount. The customer receives the link and can open it to enter preferred bank account details or UPI ID or other wallet details to receive the refund.

Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “We are delighted to extend our payout services Cashgram to Furlenco and its users. Cashfree Payments has always strived to undertake innovative approaches to address industry problems. Through Cashgram, we have been helping Furlenco in making the entire process of Payouts simple, stable and seamless. We will continue our efforts of providing consumer-centric products, which will generate greater functional efficiency and convenience for businesses and customers alike."

Varun Krishnakumar, director of products, Furlenco, said, “The partnership with Cashfree Payments has allowed us to render fast, secure and user-friendly settlements, thereby enhancing the overall customer journey. Also, from the automation and scalable point, Cashgram has been phenomenal. The time saved, in turn, has allowed us to interact more with the customers in devising more effective and innovative procedures, thus creating a better value proposition."

