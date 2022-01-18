Cashfree Payments partners Furlenco for security deposit refund solution

Varun Krishnakumar, director of products, Furlenco, said, “The partnership with Cashfree Payments has allowed us to render fast, secure and user-friendly settlements, thereby enhancing the overall customer journey. Also, from the automation and scalable point, Cashgram has been phenomenal. The time saved, in turn, has allowed us to interact more with the customers in devising more effective and innovative procedures, thus creating a better value proposition."