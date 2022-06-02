Cashfree Payments partners NPCI for tokenization of RuPay cards

With this partnership, Cashfree Payments becomes a certified and compliant payment tokenization service provider across key card networks like RuPay, Mastercard, and Visa
Payments and API banking solutions company Cashfree Payments on Thursday said it has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide tokenization solutions on RuPay cards for its merchants.
Cashfree Payments’ tokenization solution ‘Token Vault’ helps merchants provide their customers with the option to save cards on the merchant website or app and process card payments securely while being RBI compliant. With this partnership, Cashfree Payments becomes a certified and compliant payment tokenization service provider across key card networks like RuPay, Mastercard, and Visa, said the firm.
Token Vault supports all major card types: credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, and corporate cards. Businesses can integrate Token Vault API with their platform with a single integration. Once integrated, Cashfree Payments takes care of both saved card function & processing payments.
Gaurish Korgaonkar, Head- Fintech Solutions, NPCI said, “This partnership with Cashfree payments to provide tokenization solutions on RuPay cards will enable cardholders to enjoy a seamless payment experience backed by best-in-class security."
As per RBI guidelines, with effect from 1 July 2022, neither businesses nor payment aggregators can save customer card details on their platforms. The card details can only be saved by the card networks or issuing banks. Card tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive card information like card number, and card expiry with a cryptographically generated random string, referred to as the card token. Once a card is tokenized, the generated card token can be used for processing payments as a substitute to card details, thus eliminating risk of loss of sensitive card information while making card payments.