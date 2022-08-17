Cashfree Payments partners PharmEasy to facilitate payment settlements

PharmEasy, in its capacity of a marketplace/intermediary, facilitates and enables (a) the sale of pharmaceutical and healthcare products and services across various categories through its third-party retail partners which are spread across the country; and (b) the payments for the sale and purchase transactions which are undertaken between consumers and retail partners. A customer can place an order on PharmEasy’s website or mobile app and can either pay online or opt for COD (cash on delivery). Once the payment is made by the customer, PharmEasy then compiles all the payments to be made to the retailer partners and disburses them on a daily basis.

