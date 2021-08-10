Cashify appoints Rajkummar Rao as first brand ambassador

NEW DELHI : Cashify, a re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used smartphones and other electronic gadgets, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Rajkummar Rao as its first brand ambassador. The actor has signed a multi-year contract with the company and he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category.

The company said the partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as Rao personifies the brand ethos, which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability, and dynamic personality.

The association with the actor comes at a time when the company is on a business expansion spree from online to offline, after having recently raised $15 million from Olympus Capital and has acquired UniShop to diversify its omni category services to users.

“Rao is an exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile in his choice of work and roles, delivering credible, authentic content for audiences. His story is an inspiration to the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) of India and resonates with the spirit of our brand..." said Mandeep Manocha, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cashify.

He said at Cashify all refurbished devices go through multiple checks before making it to the end user who gets a six-month warranty benefit as well.

Founded by Manocha, Nakul Kumar, and Amit Sethi, Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets—primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and gaming consoles. The company, which started in 2013, has expanded to more than 1,500 serviceable locations in a span of seven years. With more than 2 million customers, Cashify also has an exclusive buyback partner for brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung, and Dell in India.

