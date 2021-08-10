Cashify appoints Rajkummar Rao as first brand ambassador

Founded by Manocha, Nakul Kumar, and Amit Sethi, Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets—primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and gaming consoles. The company, which started in 2013, has expanded to more than 1,500 serviceable locations in a span of seven years. With more than 2 million customers, Cashify also has an exclusive buyback partner for brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung, and Dell in India.