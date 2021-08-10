Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Cashify appoints Rajkummar Rao as first brand ambassador

Cashify appoints Rajkummar Rao as first brand ambassador

Premium
Cashify said the partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as Rajkummar Rao personifies the brand ethos, which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability, and dynamic personality.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • The actor has signed a multi-year contract with the company and he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category

NEW DELHI : Cashify, a re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used smartphones and other electronic gadgets, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Rajkummar Rao as its first brand ambassador. The actor has signed a multi-year contract with the company and he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category.

Cashify, a re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used smartphones and other electronic gadgets, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Rajkummar Rao as its first brand ambassador. The actor has signed a multi-year contract with the company and he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category.

The company said the partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as Rao personifies the brand ethos, which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability, and dynamic personality.

The company said the partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as Rao personifies the brand ethos, which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability, and dynamic personality.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The association with the actor comes at a time when the company is on a business expansion spree from online to offline, after having recently raised $15 million from Olympus Capital and has acquired UniShop to diversify its omni category services to users.

“Rao is an exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile in his choice of work and roles, delivering credible, authentic content for audiences. His story is an inspiration to the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) of India and resonates with the spirit of our brand..." said Mandeep Manocha, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cashify.

He said at Cashify all refurbished devices go through multiple checks before making it to the end user who gets a six-month warranty benefit as well.

Founded by Manocha, Nakul Kumar, and Amit Sethi, Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets—primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and gaming consoles. The company, which started in 2013, has expanded to more than 1,500 serviceable locations in a span of seven years. With more than 2 million customers, Cashify also has an exclusive buyback partner for brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung, and Dell in India.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s aviation strategy: eagle and vulture

Premium

Amazon’s top seller Cloudtail to cease ops from May 2022

Premium

Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

Premium

Amazon draws up blueprint to bail out Future  group

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!