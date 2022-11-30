Cashify eyes retail expansion in tier-2 cities1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 02:41 PM IST
After adding wearables, Cashify is working on selling refurbished laptops for individual buyers which will be available in stores from March
After adding wearables, Cashify is working on selling refurbished laptops for individual buyers which will be available in stores from March
New Delhi: Cashify is expanding its retail presence in India eyeing tier-2 markets. The refurbished electronics seller is planning to take its total number of stores to 250 by March 2023 from the current 170. By the end of 2022, Cashify will have retail stores in over 100 Indian cities.