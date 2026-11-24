Over the past few days, social media has been abuzz about Gold Spot, the iconic orange-flavoured fizzy drink making a comeback after more than two decades off store shelves. According to reports, while no formal announcement has been made so far, Coca-Cola is expected to reintroduce the home-grown carbonated soft drink soon.

Originally owned by Parle, Gold Spot, once among the most popular carbonated orange drinks in India, disappeared from shelves in 2000 after Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 1993. Gold Spot was phased out in favour of Coca-Cola’s own orange drink brand, Fanta.

View full Image View full Image Gold Spot comeback after 26 years.

Gold Spot is set to make a comeback after 26 years as a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation, in line with changing consumer preferences towards healthier beverage choices, PTI reported.

Gold Spot is not the first almost-forgotten homegrown soft drink brand to get a second chance.

Campa Cola The most notable such case is that of Campa Cola, once the market leader in India in the 1970s and 1980s, before the re-entry of foreign players such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola in the early 1990s.

View full Image View full Image A hoarding advertising Campa at the Mahakumbh Mela, held earlier this year at Prayagraj.

In the 90s, Campa Cola lost momentum to the bigger brands, and by the 2000s, it became almost nonexistent.

Also Read | When Campa Cola used to be a major competitor of Sarkari cola

But in 2023, Campa Cola made a surprise comeback after Reliance acquired it. Cashing in on a wave of 80s and 90s nostalgia, Reliance Industries relaunched Campa Cola, which, in 2026, accounted for an estimated 7% to 10% share of India's carbonated soft drink market.

Thums Up Another homegrown soft drink brand that almost got killed by Coca-Cola was Thums Up. Owned by Parle, Thums Up became a part of Coca-Cola’s portfolio in the same 1993 acquisition that got them Gold Spot.

Thums Up was the market leader in the segment in the early 90s but could not stand up to the competition from Coca-Cola. Even after the acquisition, the two brands continued to compete for the market until Coca-Cola decided to prioritize its flagship product. But the move backfired: Thums Up fans chose Pepsi over Coke, contrary to Coca-Cola's hopes. This led Coca-Cola to relaunch Thums Up in 1997, which, to date, remains among the most popular soft drinks in the country.

View full Image View full Image 2BAMPME Sign for Thums Up cola drink in Paro, Bhutan. (19-10-89) BX82

Recently, it was revealed that Thums Up, which holds roughly 18% to 20% of the overall carbonated soft drink market in India, is outperforming its flagship, Coca-Cola.