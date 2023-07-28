As the legal and financial troubles refuse to end for Dunzo, the cash-strapped firm has assured its employees of paying 12% yearly interest on their held-back salary component, reported Moneycontrol. The startup has also planned to clear all dues by September 4.

The company is currently reeling under immense financial trouble and recently received 7 legal notices from different companies for unpaid dues.

The company is also unable to pay its employees. On July 3, the startup told its employees that it will be deferring salaries for around 500 of them and will also cap salaries at ₹75,000 from June. The decision was made irrespective of individual employee's payscale.

As per the old information, the startup had to clear all the dues by July 20, but Dunzo extended the deadline to September 4.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support. We understand the inconvenience this (delay in salaries) has caused and want to ensure that we provide the possible support for the delay," Dunzo’s payroll team said in an email to employees on July 27, reported Moneycontrol.

Mint could not independently confirm the email statement.