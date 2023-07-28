Cash-strapped Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on deferred salaries, clear all dues by September 41 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Instant grocery app, Dunzo, in a written email has announced to pay 12% of yearly interest to its employees on deferred salary. The company aims to clear all its pending dues by September 4
As the legal and financial troubles refuse to end for Dunzo, the cash-strapped firm has assured its employees of paying 12% yearly interest on their held-back salary component, reported Moneycontrol. The startup has also planned to clear all dues by September 4.
