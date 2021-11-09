Evergrande was plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year, a move that has prompted rare public anger and protests from anxious homebuyers, suppliers and investors.
In October, Evergrande managed to avert default twice after making overdue interest payments to offshore bond holders.
In a bid to shore up investor confidence, it recently announced that it delivered over 57,000 properties to buyers between July and October.
But a planned deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property arm to a Hong Kong developer fell through last month, sending shares tumbling as it resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a 17-day suspension.
