Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Cash-strapped Evergrande raises $144m before payment deadline

Cash-strapped Evergrande raises $144m before payment deadline

China Evergrande faces a Wednesday deadline for an overdue $148 million offshore bond coupon payment it initially missed last month
1 min read . 05:56 PM IST AFP

Evergrande sold a 5.7% stake totalling HK$1.12 billion ($144m) in HengTen Networks Group in three separate transactions from last Thursday, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Crisis-hit property developer Evergrande has managed to raise around $144 million by slashing its stake in an internet company, days before a looming debt interest payment deadline.

Crisis-hit property developer Evergrande has managed to raise around $144 million by slashing its stake in an internet company, days before a looming debt interest payment deadline.

Evergrande sold a 5.7% stake totalling HK$1.12 billion ($144m) in HengTen Networks Group in three separate transactions from last Thursday, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed.

Evergrande sold a 5.7% stake totalling HK$1.12 billion ($144m) in HengTen Networks Group in three separate transactions from last Thursday, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The indebted property developer faces a Wednesday deadline for an overdue $148 million offshore bond coupon payment it initially missed last month.

The crisis at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled the key real estate market and fuelled fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Bogged down in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion, Evergrande has been trying to dispose of its assets to raise cash.

But some offshore bond holders said they had not received payments of over $80 million that were due Saturday, Bloomberg reported.

The HengTen sale reduced Evergrande's stake in the internet services firm from 26.55 percent to 20.82 percent, according to the filings.

That leaves Tencent as the biggest remaining shareholder, with an almost 24 percent stake.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

Our health systems are creaking, but we can still fix them

Evergrande was plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year, a move that has prompted rare public anger and protests from anxious homebuyers, suppliers and investors.

In October, Evergrande managed to avert default twice after making overdue interest payments to offshore bond holders.

In a bid to shore up investor confidence, it recently announced that it delivered over 57,000 properties to buyers between July and October.

But a planned deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property arm to a Hong Kong developer fell through last month, sending shares tumbling as it resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a 17-day suspension.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!