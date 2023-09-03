Cash-strapped Go First and Jet Airways lose airline codes for being non-operational: Report1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Go First and Jet Airways have lost their airline codes 'G8 and 9W' assigned by IATA for being non-operational.
Go First and Jet Airways, the cash-strapped airlines have lost their airline codes ‘G8 and 9W’ assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for being non-operational, according to a report published by the Financial Express.
