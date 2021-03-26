Cash-strapped SP Group may lose bargaining power post SC verdict

The SP Group had asked the top court to allow a separation of the group’s ownership interest through the 18.37% stake in Tata Sons by extinguishing the shares held by SP Group in lieu of a fair compensation or equities of listed Tata group companies. Mint had reported last year that SP Group was in talks with several lenders to raise up to $500 million against the shares, and had raised a part of the sum from at least two private lenders. However, Tata Sons, which had opposed the move, had got an injunction from the Supreme Court, barring SP Group from pledging its stake further.