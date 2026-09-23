Casio India targets doubling business in five years, avoids full-fledged smartwatches

New Delhi: Casio, which makes famous G-Shock watches, expects to double its India business over the next five years, as the country emerges as a key growth engine for the Japanese company globally, Shin Takano, president and chief executive officer of Casio Computer Co. Ltd, said in an interview.
The company, however, is in no hurry to launch a full-fledged smartwatch, citing a “very crowded” market. Instead, Casio Computer is betting on traditional watches and selective smart features, as consumers in mature markets show signs of fatigue with connected devices. Takano said the company sees little reason to “dive headlong” into smartwatches and will focus on its strengths in traditional watches, while treating India as a key global growth market.