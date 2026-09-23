Casio India targets doubling business in five years, avoids full-fledged smartwatches

New Delhi: Casio, which makes famous G-Shock watches, expects to double its India business over the next five years, as the country emerges as a key growth engine for the Japanese company globally, Shin Takano, president and chief executive officer of Casio Computer Co. Ltd, said in an interview.
New Delhi: Casio, which makes famous G-Shock watches, expects to double its India business over the next five years, as the country emerges as a key growth engine for the Japanese company globally, Shin Takano, president and chief executive officer of Casio Computer Co. Ltd, said in an interview.
The company, however, is in no hurry to launch a full-fledged smartwatch, citing a “very crowded” market. Instead, Casio Computer is betting on traditional watches and selective smart features, as consumers in mature markets show signs of fatigue with connected devices. Takano said the company sees little reason to “dive headlong” into smartwatches and will focus on its strengths in traditional watches, while treating India as a key global growth market.
The company, however, is in no hurry to launch a full-fledged smartwatch, citing a “very crowded” market. Instead, Casio Computer is betting on traditional watches and selective smart features, as consumers in mature markets show signs of fatigue with connected devices. Takano said the company sees little reason to “dive headlong” into smartwatches and will focus on its strengths in traditional watches, while treating India as a key global growth market.
India has become Casio’s fourth-largest market after the US, European Union (EU) and Japan, placing the country at the centre of its global growth strategy. “India, for us, is one of the most interesting geographies over the longer term. We can see that India needs to be at the core of our strategy,” Takano said.
India’s watch market is projected to grow at 11-12% annually, with premium and luxury timepieces benefiting from rising incomes and consumer preference for higher-value products. Mordor Intelligence estimates that the market is currently valued at about $4.6 billion and is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.
Casio India’s revenue has more than doubled in four years, rising from ₹394 crore in FY21 to ₹894 crore in FY25, according to regulatory filings accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler. Net profit rose to ₹53.6 crore in FY25 from ₹8.3 crore in FY21.
Takano said the company expects to replicate that growth over the next five years. “We have seen a 2x growth in the past five years, and as we go forward for the next five years as well, I'm very optimistic that we'll see another 2x,” he said.
For India, the immediate priority is to expand the existing business through investments in manufacturing, supply chains, marketing and retail. Takano, who is visiting India for the second time since taking charge a little over a year ago, is in New Delhi to inaugurate Casio’s new headquarters in Aerocity.
As part of its expansion, Casio is increasing manufacturing through partners, strengthening its retail presence and expanding its premium watch portfolio in India. The company has started producing watches locally through partners, with more than 50 models currently manufactured in the country. It is evaluating whether to expand its production footprint but has not committed to a specific investment or export target.
“We want to make sure that we plant deep roots here as our story evolves. The natural extension for us is to expand our production footprint here,” Takano said.
Casio currently has watch production bases in Japan, China and Thailand. Its high-end watches are manufactured entirely in Japan. The company is also expanding its physical retail presence, with plans to increase its stores in India from 87 currently to 200 by 2030.
Watches remain a core priority
Watches will remain Casio’s main growth driver in India, although the company also sells calculators and electronic musical instruments. Globally, watches account for 69% of its business, followed by calculators at 23% and electronic musical instruments at around 8%, Takano said.
Within its watch portfolio, higher-end G-Shock and analogue quartz watches such as Oceanus account for about 45%, with Edifice and Casio making up the remainder.
“We are particularly betting on G-Shock and our vintage watch line-up, both of which have registered double-digit growth. G-Shock has sold about 160 million units globally since its launch in 1983,” he said.
India among growth markets
Casio is increasingly looking to India, Brazil and other emerging economies as consumer incomes rise and demand for branded and premium products grows.
Takano said the company is open to partnerships and mergers and acquisitions globally where these may strengthen its portfolio or provide access to new capabilities. “We are always on the lookout for interesting partnerships. M&A is something that can give wings,” he said.
“India remains at the heart of our growth. We feel that India's growth is going to be Casio's growth because we want to grow together,” Takano said.