Casio G-Shock GMC-2500 price, features and India availability: 5 new watches unveiled

Casio has introduced five new watches into the G-MC-2500 series lineup for Japan, which includes stainless-steel and resin strap options. Announced on October 22, 2026, the watches feature an analogue display, a shock-resistant minute hand, a stopwatch and 200-metre water resistance. The rates begin from 37,400 yen (approx. Rs. 22,600) and go up to 49,500 yen (around Rs. 30,000).

The new models will go on sale in Japan in November 2026. The Economic Times reports that Casio Computer Co. Ltd, the parent company of Casio India, has also revealed the launch of the G-Shock 2500 series in India. However, India-specific prices and availability details for the new GMC-2500 variants have not been confirmed.

Casio G-Shock GMC-2500: Colours and design

View full Image View full Image Casio G-Shock GMC-2500.

The GMC-2500 series comes in 5 models of various dial colours and material types of straps. GMC-2500D-1A has a black dial; GMC-2500D-1A2 has a blue dial. Both have stainless-steel cases and bracelets.

The resin strap variants include the black-dial GMC-2500-1A, silver-dial GMC-2500-1A8 and gold GMC-2500G-9A, which gets a gold ion-plated bezel. The watches are inspired by the original G-Shock, the DW-5000C that was released in 1983, but with a rounded case and analogue dial.

Shock-resistant minute hand and key features

View full Image View full Image Casio G-Shock GMC-2500.

Casio has introduced its Shock Release Hand mechanism to help protect the minute hand during impacts. The hand itself is not firmly attached to its shaft but instead is held in place by magnetism. It might shift temporarily following a heavy blow but is engineered to return to its proper position in several minutes.

The watches also have a hand-shift function, which moves the hands away from the dial, enabling easy viewing of the display. A three-part window at the 3 o'clock position shows the date during normal use and provides stopwatch and setting information when required.

Other features include a full auto-calendar until 2099, a stopwatch with one-second increments and a maximum measurement of 29 minutes and 59 seconds, and an amber LED light with afterglow.

Casio G-Shock GMC-2500 specifications and battery life All five models measure 46.7 × 43.8 × 12.9 mm and use mineral glass. They have water resistance of 200 metres and ±15 seconds of monthly accuracy.

The stainless-steel models weigh 138 g and have a wrist size range from 150 mm to 205 mm. The resin strap models have a weight of 68 g and a wrist size of 145 mm to 215 mm.

The watches are powered by a CR1025 battery that lasts for about 2 years. Users can stop the small seconds hand to help conserve power. The series is not equipped with Tough Solar or Bluetooth functions.

Casio G-Shock GMC-2500 price and availability In Japan, the GMC-2500-1A and GMC-2500-1A8 are priced at 37,400 yen each. The gold GMC-2500G-9A costs 39,600 yen (around Rs. 24,000).