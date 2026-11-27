Casio has launched a new watch under its G-Shock Gravitymaster range, with an unusual strap made using Kevlar, nylon and Metal. The new model, called the GWR-B3000SC-1A, is designed around aviation equipment and takes inspiration from the safety belts and harnesses used inside aircraft cockpits.

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Casio's new watch gets an aviation-inspired strap The watch has been launched in the UK, where it is listed at £920 (around ₹1.1 lakh). It is currently marked as available soon on Casio's UK website. The company has not yet confirmed when the watch will arrive in India or other markets.

The biggest talking point is the strap, which is different from the usual resin straps found on many G-Shock watches. Casio says it has developed this multi-fibre strap exclusively for the new model.

The strap combines three materials, each serving a different purpose. Kevlar is used on the outer side because of its strength and resistance to heat and cuts. The inner section, which touches the wearer's skin, uses flexible nylon for comfort. Metal components add to the strap's strength and structure.

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The grey and black strap also features reinforced stitching, a hook-and-loop fastening system and a forged metal buckle. One of its more unusual details is a yellow pull tag inspired by the emergency release tags found in aircraft ejection systems. It is designed to help the wearer release the strap quickly.

Casio has carried the aviation theme to the rest of the watch as well. The dial has a dark, textured finish with large luminous hour markers, three subdials and a red central seconds hand. Yellow and red details can also be seen on the hands and button guards.

A look at Casio Gravitymaster's G-Shock watch range.

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The watch uses a stainless steel and carbon-reinforced resin case, while the dial is protected by sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

Solar charging, Bluetooth and 200-metre water resistance The GWR-B3000SC-1A runs on Casio's new TOUGH MVT.2 solar-powered movement. The system uses light to charge the watch, reducing the need for regular battery replacements.

It also comes with automatic hand position correction. The watch can detect shocks and magnetic fields that may affect the position of its hands and make corrections to maintain accurate timekeeping.

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, Multiband 6 radio-controlled timekeeping and world time across different time zones. Users also get direct access to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is widely used in aviation.

The watch has a flight log feature that can record time and location information through the Casio Watches smartphone app. This adds another aviation-focused feature to the model.

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As part of G-Shock's Master of G collection, the watch also gets Triple G Resist protection. This is designed to protect it against shocks, centrifugal force and vibration. It has 200-metre water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities.

The watch measures 56.7 x 47.3 x 14.1mm and weighs 104 grams. Casio says the model is made in Japan.

What about the India launch? For now, Casio has confirmed the UK launch, with the GWR-B3000SC-1A listed at £920. There is no confirmed India launch date or Indian price yet.

However, the standard G-Shock Gravitymaster GWR-B3000 range has already reached India. The collection was launched with prices starting at ₹65,995 and going up to ₹79,995, depending on the variant.

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The new GWR-B3000SC-1A is a different model, with its multi-material strap being its main design change. Its UK price also places it above the standard variants in the range.

Casio has not shared details about availability in India, so buyers will have to wait for an official announcement before knowing how much the new model will cost in the country.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.