'Casting vote can be invoked': Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

Tata Sons has defended its board's decision to reappoint chairman N. Chandrasekaran for five years, writing to Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata that the decision followed relevant laws and company rules.
In a letter dated 24 September addressed to Noel and signed by Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.