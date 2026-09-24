Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

'Casting vote can be invoked': Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.(PTI)
Summary

Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

Gift this article

Tata Sons has defended its board's decision to reappoint chairman N. Chandrasekaran for five years, writing to Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata that the decision followed relevant laws and company rules.

Tata Sons has defended its board's decision to reappoint chairman N. Chandrasekaran for five years, writing to Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata that the decision followed relevant laws and company rules.

In a letter dated 24 September addressed to Noel and signed by Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

In a letter dated 24 September addressed to Noel and signed by Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

“The board, by a majority resolution, has validly resolved to reappoint Mr N Chandrasekaran as the chairman upon the expiry of his existing tenure,” said Tata Sons in its letter, according to an executive who saw it. Mukhopadhyay’s letter responded to Noel’s two letters, dated 18 September, in which the Tata Trusts chair questioned the legality of Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Also Read | N Chandrasekaran third term: Former SC judges back Tata Sons' stand

On 17 September, the Tata Sons board went against its main shareholder, Tata Trusts, in a rare case in corporate India where a company’s board disagreed with its controlling shareholder. Tata Trusts nominees Noel and Venu Srinivasan cast opposing votes; Harish Manwani, who led the process, cast the deciding vote in favour of the reappointment, defeating Noel.

In its letter, Tata Sons explained that an independent director’s decision to break the tie on the reappointment followed legal advice from three respected legal experts.

Tata Trusts disagrees, saying that under Article 121 of Tata Sons’ rules, only a majority vote of the Trustees can approve a chairman’s reappointment. Tata Trusts said there was no tie after its two trustees voted differently on the chairman’s reappointment. “A casting vote cannot revive a stillborn resolution,” said Tata Trusts.

Tata Sons’ reply also included an 11-page legal opinion from Justice Lalit and an eight-page opinion from Srikrishna, according to an executive familiar with the development.

Also Read | Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its AoA could decide

Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.

Legal opinions back vote

After last Thursday’s board meeting, Noel, in his two letters, called the whole reappointment illegal from the beginning. Noel said the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran in 2022 followed a process under Article 118, which deals with choosing the chairman. He also repeated that the chair could not be reappointed because he had opposed the resolution, which under Article 121 made it a “dead resolution.”

“On a plain reading of Article 121, it can be said that the chairman's casting vote can be invoked in either of the following situations: (i) where there is an equality of votes amongst the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B; and (ii) where there is an equality of votes of the board as a whole after taking into account the votes cast by all directors,” according to an opinion of Kolkata-based lawyer Sarkar, which the Tata Sons board got on 16 September, a day before the board meeting, according to a second executive.

“In my opinion, what has been done is perfectly consonant with the letter and spirit of Article 121,” Justice Srikrishna opined, in his legal opinion sent earlier this week to the board of Tata Sons, according to the second executive.

Also Read | Tata vs Chandra has every business family in India on alert

“Since there was equality of votes among the directors' appointment pursuant to Article 104(B), the presiding or the officiating chairman, by putting his casting vote, satisfied the requirement under Article 121,” Justice Lalit said, according to the second executive.

Tata Trusts hits back

In his letter on 18 September, Noel shared the view of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which the board of Tata Sons did not consider at its meeting last Thursday.

“At the outset, I record that I maintain that the vote taken on the captioned matter, and the entire process followed by the company in relation to it, was contrary to the Articles of Association of the company, and that any resolution claimed to have been passed is null and void ab initio (a term in Latin, which means void from the beginning) and of no legal relevance, efficacy or effect whatsoever,” said Noel.

“It is factually correct that at the time of re-appointment of Mr Chandrasekaran in 2022, the same was done under Article 118, a fact which Mr Tata repeatedly emphasized and which was wrongfully denied by the company secretary, Tata Sons, who kept saying it was under Article 121,” a Tata Trusts spokesperson told Mint last week.

Also Read | Tata boardroom drama: Meet five influential figures beyond Noel & Chandrasekaran

For now, it is unclear when Tata Trusts will challenge Tata Sons' decision in court, as the first executive said it is “still being discussed”.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNews'Casting vote can be invoked': Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

'Casting vote can be invoked': Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.(PTI)
Summary

Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

Gift this article

Tata Sons has defended its board's decision to reappoint chairman N. Chandrasekaran for five years, writing to Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata that the decision followed relevant laws and company rules.

Tata Sons has defended its board's decision to reappoint chairman N. Chandrasekaran for five years, writing to Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata that the decision followed relevant laws and company rules.

In a letter dated 24 September addressed to Noel and signed by Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

In a letter dated 24 September addressed to Noel and signed by Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata Sons said it had sought legal advice from Sudipto Sarkar before the board meeting on 17 September, and later received separate legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna.

“The board, by a majority resolution, has validly resolved to reappoint Mr N Chandrasekaran as the chairman upon the expiry of his existing tenure,” said Tata Sons in its letter, according to an executive who saw it. Mukhopadhyay’s letter responded to Noel’s two letters, dated 18 September, in which the Tata Trusts chair questioned the legality of Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Also Read | N Chandrasekaran third term: Former SC judges back Tata Sons' stand

On 17 September, the Tata Sons board went against its main shareholder, Tata Trusts, in a rare case in corporate India where a company’s board disagreed with its controlling shareholder. Tata Trusts nominees Noel and Venu Srinivasan cast opposing votes; Harish Manwani, who led the process, cast the deciding vote in favour of the reappointment, defeating Noel.

In its letter, Tata Sons explained that an independent director’s decision to break the tie on the reappointment followed legal advice from three respected legal experts.

Tata Trusts disagrees, saying that under Article 121 of Tata Sons’ rules, only a majority vote of the Trustees can approve a chairman’s reappointment. Tata Trusts said there was no tie after its two trustees voted differently on the chairman’s reappointment. “A casting vote cannot revive a stillborn resolution,” said Tata Trusts.

Tata Sons’ reply also included an 11-page legal opinion from Justice Lalit and an eight-page opinion from Srikrishna, according to an executive familiar with the development.

Also Read | Who runs Tata Sons? Four clauses in its AoA could decide

Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.

Legal opinions back vote

After last Thursday’s board meeting, Noel, in his two letters, called the whole reappointment illegal from the beginning. Noel said the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran in 2022 followed a process under Article 118, which deals with choosing the chairman. He also repeated that the chair could not be reappointed because he had opposed the resolution, which under Article 121 made it a “dead resolution.”

“On a plain reading of Article 121, it can be said that the chairman's casting vote can be invoked in either of the following situations: (i) where there is an equality of votes amongst the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B; and (ii) where there is an equality of votes of the board as a whole after taking into account the votes cast by all directors,” according to an opinion of Kolkata-based lawyer Sarkar, which the Tata Sons board got on 16 September, a day before the board meeting, according to a second executive.

“In my opinion, what has been done is perfectly consonant with the letter and spirit of Article 121,” Justice Srikrishna opined, in his legal opinion sent earlier this week to the board of Tata Sons, according to the second executive.

Also Read | Tata vs Chandra has every business family in India on alert

“Since there was equality of votes among the directors' appointment pursuant to Article 104(B), the presiding or the officiating chairman, by putting his casting vote, satisfied the requirement under Article 121,” Justice Lalit said, according to the second executive.

Tata Trusts hits back

In his letter on 18 September, Noel shared the view of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which the board of Tata Sons did not consider at its meeting last Thursday.

“At the outset, I record that I maintain that the vote taken on the captioned matter, and the entire process followed by the company in relation to it, was contrary to the Articles of Association of the company, and that any resolution claimed to have been passed is null and void ab initio (a term in Latin, which means void from the beginning) and of no legal relevance, efficacy or effect whatsoever,” said Noel.

“It is factually correct that at the time of re-appointment of Mr Chandrasekaran in 2022, the same was done under Article 118, a fact which Mr Tata repeatedly emphasized and which was wrongfully denied by the company secretary, Tata Sons, who kept saying it was under Article 121,” a Tata Trusts spokesperson told Mint last week.

Also Read | Tata boardroom drama: Meet five influential figures beyond Noel & Chandrasekaran

For now, it is unclear when Tata Trusts will challenge Tata Sons' decision in court, as the first executive said it is “still being discussed”.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNews'Casting vote can be invoked': Tata Sons defends Chandrasekaran’s reappointment
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP