Catch Salts & Spices launches ad campaign with Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar .

The campaign has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative and will highlight its new positioning 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota'.
NEW DELHI: DS Spiceco Private Limited, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for its Catch Salts & Spices brand for which it has roped in actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative and will highlight its new positioning ‘Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’. The film opens with a duel between a husband and wife.
Things get heated when the wife gets to know that the cook will be on leave on Sunday. Akshay Kumar, the caring husband, cooks for his wife, Pednekar, to rescue the day.
This ad film is the first in the multi-film television campaign and will be rolled out in a 360-format.
Akshay Kumar said, “We Indians not just enjoy food, we relish it. I am pleased to be a part of the brand, Catch Salts & Spices, and its new campaign. Food, for me, has always held a larger meaning. It is a delight to portray this emotion on screen."
Bhumi Pednekar said, “I believe that the way to someone’s heart is through food and hence resonate with the thought of Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota."
Sandeep Ghosh, business head of the company, said, “Spices are the soul of Indian cuisine. We as a brand want to own the consumers’ kitchen with our range of spices. The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumer’s interactions with food. I am delighted to welcome Akshay and Bhumi, who have elevated our proposition with their performance."
Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative, said, “For us food is more than just fuel for the body, often it’s how we express ourselves and how we show care for each other. It is about the bonding and conversations that happen over food. That’s the thought behind this campaign, and I am thrilled to see it finally come to life."
Ajit Devraj, president, Dentsu Creative, north said, “This is a progressive brand which is known for its premium quality and wide range of products and is now trying to adopt a new positioning which delves into consumer’s deep bonding with food. I can already see this breaking the clutter in the sea of sameness in the competitive landscape."
According to the IMARC Group, the India spices market size reached ₹1,42,569.3 crore in 2021 and is expected to reach ₹2,70,928.4 crore by 2027.