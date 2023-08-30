Cathay Pacific cargo eyes Apple, Foxconn3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:09 AM IST
While airlines globally pivoted to cargo business as passenger traffic thinned out during the pandemic, Cathay believes cargo business is a long-term bet
NEW DELHI : Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is targeting air freight contracts from large multinationals such as Apple Inc. and Foxconn that are expanding manufacturing in India, a top official at the Hong Kong-based airline said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message