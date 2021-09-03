Cathie Wood’s fintech ETF sells HDFC Bank first time since May

Cathie Wood’s fintech ETF sells HDFC Bank first time since May1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- Wood’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold 127,637 American depository receipts of the lender on Thursday for the first time since May 6
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cathie Wood’s fintech fund has sold a stake in HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest by market value, for the first time in nearly four months. The move comes at a time when the lender’s main stock listing is less than 3% away from a record high.
Cathie Wood’s fintech fund has sold a stake in HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest by market value, for the first time in nearly four months. The move comes at a time when the lender’s main stock listing is less than 3% away from a record high.
Wood’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold 127,637 American depository receipts of the lender on Thursday for the first time since May 6, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. It now hold ADRs worth $19 million, Ark’s website shows.
Wood’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold 127,637 American depository receipts of the lender on Thursday for the first time since May 6, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. It now hold ADRs worth $19 million, Ark’s website shows.
HDFC Bank ranks among the world’s most priciest mega banks, trading at a 12-month forward price-to-book value ratio of 3.5 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!