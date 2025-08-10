CATL Suspends Production at China Lithium Mine for Three Months

Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has suspended production at a major lithium mine in China’s Jiangxi province for at least three months, according to people familiar with the matter.

CATL, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric-vehicle batteries, has announced internally that the Jianxiawo mine would be temporarily halting operations, said the people. One of the people said affiliated refineries in nearby Yichun had been informed. They asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Traders had been closely monitoring the mine and the extension of a mining permit which was due to expire on Aug. 9. The Chinese company didn’t immediately respond to questions from Bloomberg outside business hours.

The lithium industry has been buffeted in recent weeks by extreme volatility in the spot, futures and equity markets, and the Jianxiawo operation has been in particular focus given questions over its permit renewal. Last week traders flew drones over the mine, forecast to account for about 3% of the world’s mined production, in the hope of gauging the current state of production.

CATL’s permit trouble and suspension come as Beijing cracks down on overcapacity across a host of industries and increases scrutiny of mining operations. For an industry that has been plagued by a glut for more than two years, however, the pause in output from a significant link in the supply chain will be a boon.

The most-active lithium carbonate futures contract touched more than 80,000 yuan in July on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, which moved to rein in speculative trades afterward. The material surged around 9% last week to change hands at 75,000 yuan on Friday.

