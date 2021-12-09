NEW DELHI : Chennai-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company CavinKare has announced a partnership with the Indian cricket team for their home season in 2021-2022. As part of the partnership, the company has inked a year-long agreement as the exclusive ‘Third Umpire’ brand partner.

The multi-crore partnership, arranged by ITW Sports Consulting, is valid for all home-ground matches—T20, ODI, and Test—for the following season. The company has a right of first refusal for subsequent seasons, as part of the deal

As part of the deal, CavinKare will promote its flagship brands across matches in the home ground of squad A Indian men’s team, spanning 21 matches during the India International Cricket Home Season 2021-2022 and subsequent matches as decided by BCCI.

The partnership has commenced with the company’s hair-care brand 'Indica,' during the T20 series of the ongoing India-New Zealand cricket series.

Furthermore, the corporation will be seen displaying branded material from its key brands on a variety of properties on the ground, including sight screens, LED perimeter signage, LED big screen logos, and 'CK Exclusive Super Sixes' (CK branded creative with 'Super Sixes' each time any batter hits a six across all formats).

“Cricket is a shared emotion that instantly unites people from all over the country, and our brands properly reflect this sense of togetherness," Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CavinKare's CEO and Director of FMCG, said.

The partnership could increase brand visibility in new regions, especially among the global audience for the company, said Vijayaraghavan.

CavinKare sells a range of packaged goods across personal care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages and salons. Its brand portfolio consists of Chik and Nyle shampoo, talc powders under Spinz, snacks under Garden brand, hair colours under Indica, apart from several other brands.

