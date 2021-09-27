NEW DELHI : CK Ranganathan, chairman & managing director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd has been appointed president of All India Management Association (AIMA) for a period of one year till the National Management Convention is held in September 2022. Ranganathan takes over from Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman & managing director, JK Paper Ltd. AIMA is a statutory body for the regulation and licensing of management profession in India.

As the new AIMA president, Ranganathan said that he would continue the organisation’s move towards digitalization and initiate measures to deliver its services to students, executives, enterprises and academics in the hybrid mode. Although AIMA has very successfully adopted and imbibed digital transformation, it will continue serving Indian management through both the digital and the physical channels, he said.

Other top leadership changes at AIMA include the appointment of Dempo Group Chairman, Shrinivas Dempo as the new senior vice president and Nikhil Sawhney as vice president. Sawhney is the vice chairman & managing director, Triveni Turbines Ltd.

Ranganathan said that the next 12 months would see a big upturn in the economic activity and he hoped that AIMA would be one of the catalysts. Under his leadership, technology will drive the new initiatives such as face recognition tools for admission and recruitment testing services, and remotely proctored semester examination for education institutes.

AIMA will upgrade the curriculum and teaching methods of its own business school and offer digital innovation modules to both companies and other B-schools, it said.

To be sure, CK Ranganathan has built CavinKare, known for introducing shampoo sachet under the Chik brand, into a formidable FMCG firm with an extensive portfolio including Chik, Garden, Nyle, Raaga Professional, Maa, Meera and Karthika. The company also operates chains of salons under the brands Green Trends and Limelite.

AIMA’s senior vice president, Shrinivas Dempo, meanwhile, is the chairman of Dempo Group, synonymous with Goa’s industry, sports and culture. Dempo Group has interests in shipbuilding, food processing, real estate, media and petroleum coke.

P Dwarkanath, former chairman, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd has rejoined AIMA leadership team as treasurer. A veteran of GSK group, he has held board and advisory positions in many of the GSK companies in India. He has also held senior positions in the Max Group and the Shriram Group.

