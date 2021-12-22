New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods and services company CavinKare on Wednesday announced its foray into the quick service restaurant or QSR segment selling fried chicken, pizzas, and burgers under the Jango’z brand.

It has already launched an outlet in Chennai, with plans to set up over 100 outlets across the country by 2026.

Jango’z could add ₹150 crore in business over the next five years.

Earlier this year, the Chennai-based company announced restructuring plans under the CavinKare 2.0 strategy. The move was directed to expand the group’s focus on e-commerce, retail, FMCG and research and development. As part of the announcement-the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of ₹5,000 crore over the next few years; apart from ₹900 crore in investments across verticals.

CavinKare’s portfolio of brands operate across categories such as personal care, professional care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages and salons. It sells brands such as Chik and Nyle shampoos, Spinz deodorant, snacks under Ruchi and Garden among several others. It also has a chain of salons.

Entry into the QSR space is in line with the comapny's refreshed CavinKare 2.0 strategy, Manuranjith Ranganathan, director of retail at the company said.

“Retail is one of the important divisions in CavinKare where we have made significant investments and have major diversification plans in the future as well. One of the steps in the direction is this entry with the launch of Jango’z that is set to disrupt the space with CavinKare innovation edge. With the segment poised to grow at a 15.4% CAGR coupled with untapped potential tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we are confident that Jango’z will become a 150 Crore brand by 2026," Ranganathan said.

India’s food services industry was estimated at Rs.4.2 billion in FY20; by FY25, it is expected to be worth Rs.6.5 billion, according to a December report by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Global as well as homegrown fast-food chains such as McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Burger King, Wendy’s among others have rapidly expanded in the country on the back of a large population and growing demand for restaurant style food in the country.

Jango’z is CavinKare’s first QSR brand with its first outlet in Perambur, Chennai. It will serve fried chicken, pizzas (whole and by the slice), signature burgers and softies, with prices starting from ₹59.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.