NEW DELHI: CavinKare on Thursday announced the launch of disinfectant brand Bacto-V for cleaning and sanitising gadgets and high-touch surfaces.

The company has launched two variants for cleaning mobile phones, laptops, TV remotes, gaming devices, toys and other electronics. Bacto-V Multi Surface Disinfectant aims to disinfect touchable surfaces where virus can stay for long hours including metal, glass, door knobs and even car interiors that can cause infections.

CavinKare said this will be much more than a cleaning product and will help fight viruses and bacteria.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and chief executive officer – personal care and alliances, CavinKare said, “All of a sudden, this pandemic has shown us the importance of cleaning and disinfecting in day-to-day life in order to reduce the spread of illness. We felt that launch of Bacto-V is a logical extension to our already launched sanitisers in our fight against covid-19."

Both the products will be available to consumers across various retail channels – kirana stores, modern trade and e-commerce platforms. The multi surface disinfectant spray is available in SKU of 180 ml at ₹120 and 250 ml at ₹165. While the gadget disinfectant is available in 100 ml at ₹249.

Given hygiene concerns following the pandemic, consumer goods firm have been launching products aimed at this segment. ITC has launched two new products – Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray and a new hand sanitizer Savlon Hexa.

