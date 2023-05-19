CBDT spares many entities from angel tax purview1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The angel tax applies to the premium paid over the fair market value of shares and is set to apply to ‘non-residents’, according to the Finance Act 2023
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a notification exempting several foreign and Indian entities from the purview of section 56 (2) (VII B), commonly referred to as angel tax, a statement released on Friday said.
