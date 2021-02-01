OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >CBDT extends due date for filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme
As per a CBDT's notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at March 31, 2021. Photo: iStock
As per a CBDT's notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at March 31, 2021. Photo: iStock

CBDT extends due date for filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 02:31 PM IST ANI

CBDT extends the due date for filing declaration under the VSV scheme till February 28, 2021

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday further extended the due date for filing declaration under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas' (VSV) scheme till February 28, 2021.

As per a CBDT's notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at March 31, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"CBDT further extends the date for filing of declarations under the #VivadSeVishwas Act, 2020 to 28th February, 2021. Notification in S.O. 471(E) dated 31/01/2021 issued. Date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at 31st March, 2021," it said.

The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and to benefit taxpayers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout