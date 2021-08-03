CBDT gives extra time for various filings

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the due date for various statutory filing requirements taking into account the difficulties reported by taxpayers.

An official statement from CBDT showed that extra time has been granted for the filings related to foreign remittances, equalisation levy or the digital services tax, statement of income paid by an investment fund to unit holders and the investments made in India by sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.

Accordingly, the quarterly statement (Form 15CC) to be filed by authorized dealers regarding remittances made in the quarter ending 30 June, which was to be filed by 15 July could now be filed by 31 August. This is the second extension being given for this filing after the first expired on 31 July. Banks are required to make this filing.

For the statement relating to equalisation levy, the original due date of 30 June was earlier extended to 31 July. The new due date announced on Tuesday for this is 31 August. Equalisation levy is the tax on the payments an entity makes to an offshore digital platform that targets Indian consumers.

Pension funds and sovereign wealth funds were required to report investments in India for the June quarter by end of July. They have been given time till end of September to file the report.

For the statement of income paid by an investment fund to its unit holder in FY21, the due date for filing form 64D was 15 June. For this, time has been granted till 15 September. This is the second extension after the first expired on 15 July.

The extension has been issued in the context of compliance requirements which were already due on or before 31 July 2021. Considering the technical glitches in the new Income tax portal, taxpayers were facing lot of problems in meeting such timeline and many taxpayers could not even make compliance within the due date, explained Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co LLP, a consultancy. “The extension will provide much needed relief to taxpayers for making the compliances and will also save them from penal consequences of not being able to comply with the earlier timelines, due to technical glitches in the income tax portal," said Kumar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.